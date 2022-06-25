NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The National Hurricane Center is keeping an eye on two areas for potential tropical development over the next several days.

In the northern Gulf of Mexico, part of a frontal boundary is forecast to move into an environment with low wind shear and warm sea surface temperatures — both of which make it easier for tropical storms to form.

Models are still split on whether this system will develop before it moves west toward the Texas coast. The National Hurricane Center only gives this system a 20 percent chance of formation.

If it were to form into a tropical depression or tropical storm, it would likely be a short-lived system that is mainly a rainmaker.

Forecasters are also watching a tropical wave moving from the coast of Africa across the Atlantic. Over the next few days, this system will move generally west toward the Caribbean. It is still too early to tell where this system may eventually go or how strong it may be if it were to develop.

It should be noted that this wave is tracking farther south than many similar systems that form in this area, which may lead to land interaction with some southern Caribbean islands or the northern coast of South America.

Development in this region usually doesn’t occur until later in the summer, which means this could be an early start to waves coming off of Africa.