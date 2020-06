Tropical Depression number 3 continues to show better signs of organization in the Bay of Campeche

Tropical Depression number 3 continues to show better signs of organization in the Bay of Campeche. This system will be meandering in that area over the next few days and could become Tropical Storm Cristobal.

After that a turn to the north is looking more likely. We could see impacts across southeast Louisiana from this system over the weekend. At the moment the main threat looks to be heavy rain.

As always stay with WGNO on air and online for the latest.