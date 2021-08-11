Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Storm Fred nears Dominican Republic with Florida in forecast path

Tracking the Tropics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tropical storm warnings remain in effect for much of Hispaniola Wednesday morning with Tropical Storm Fred just south of the eastern Dominican Republic.

At 8 a.m. ET, the storm was centered about 50 miles southeast of Santo Domingo with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph, and tropical-storm-force winds extending outward up to 45 miles from the storm’s center. It was moving west-northwest at 16 mph, the National Hurricane Center said.

Fred is expected to be near or over Hispaniola later Wednesday and to move near the Turks and Caicos and the southeastern Bahamas on Thursday.

It will likely remain a tropical storm as it moves north into the Gulf of Mexico and passes by Tampa Bay late Saturday and Sunday, according to the latest forecast track. The National Weather Service said Monday that South Florida could see “widespread and heavy rain” late this week and over the weekend.

Fred is forecast to dump 2 to 4 inches on Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic with some areas seeing isolated amounts of 6 inches. Forecasters say the heavy rain could lead to dangerous flooding and mudslides. Haiti, the Turks and Caicos, eastern Bahamas and eastern Cuba could see 1 to 3 inches of rain with some areas seeing isolated amounts of 5 inches.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

  • Dominican Republic on the south coast from Punta Palenque
    eastward and on the north coast from the Dominican
    Republic/Haiti border eastward

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

  • Haiti from the northern border with the Dominican Republic to
    Gonaives
  • Turks and Caicos Islands
  • Southeastern Bahamas

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

Fred path currently to Florida, better rain chance today

Copy and pasted forecast for Wednesday

Heat, humidity, rain in forecast for Wednesday

More of the same in Wednesday's forecast

Watching PTC 6 over the next few days

Hot today and watching PTC 6

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

89° / 79°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 58% 89° 79°

Thursday

87° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 87° 79°

Friday

91° / 80°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 91° 80°

Saturday

91° / 80°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 91° 80°

Sunday

91° / 80°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 91° 80°

Monday

90° / 80°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 37% 90° 80°

Tuesday

89° / 80°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 33% 89° 80°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

85°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
12%
85°

87°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
14%
87°

88°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
88°

88°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
16%
88°

88°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
88°

85°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
85°

85°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
85°

86°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
86°

86°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
86°

87°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
18%
87°

86°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
86°

85°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
85°

84°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
84°

84°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
84°

83°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
6%
83°

82°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
6%
82°

82°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
12%
82°

82°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
13%
82°

82°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
16%
82°

81°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
81°

81°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
81°

80°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
23%
80°

80°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
80°

83°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
83°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News