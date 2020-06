Tropical Storm Cristobal has formed to become the earliest 3rd named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season

Tropical Storm Cristobal has formed to become the earliest 3rd named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season.

The storm continues to show signs of strengthening as it meanders in the Bay of Campeche. The forecast remains basically unchanged however heading through the next couple of days as little movement is expected.

Impacts are still possible across the northern Gulf by the weekend. Chief Meteorologist Hank Allen has the latest.

As always stay with WGNO on air and online.