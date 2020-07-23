Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Depression Eight and Tropical Storm Gonzalo in the Gulf and Atlantic

Tracking the Tropics

by: Amanda Holly and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tropical Depression Eight formed in the Gulf of Mexico late Wednesday and is forecast to continue strengthening into a tropical storm as it moves toward Texas.

This system formed from the tropical wave that brought Florida several rounds of storms on Wednesday.

As of 4 a.m. Thursday, the system is about 425 miles east-southeast of Port O’Connor Texas with maximum sustained winds of 30 miles per hour. It’s moving west-northwest at 9 miles per hour.

The tropical depression will continue to move northwest before turning more west to make landfall sometime Saturday in Texas.

Tropical Storm Gonzalo formed in the Atlantic on Wednesday and is on track to become the first hurricane of the 2020 season.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Gonzalo will likely strengthen and become Hurricane Gonzalo by Thursday. On average, the first hurricane of the season does not form until August 10.

As of 5 a.m. Thursday, Gonzalo is about 970 miles east of the southern Windward Islands and is moving west at about 12 mph. Maximum sustained winds are 65 mph.

Gonzalo is expected to become a hurricane on Thursday and reach the Windward Islands late Friday or Saturday.’

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for Barbados.

Share this story

Weather Video

Thursday morning weather update

Tropical Depression Eight has formed. Heavy rain maker for Texas-Louisiana.

Gonzalo expected to become a hurricane. Hanna forming in the Gulf?

Wednesday 7-22 11 AM forecast update

Tracking the Tropics: Wednesday midday update

Wednesday morning weather 7-22-20

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

86° / 81°
Showers and thunderstorms late
Showers and thunderstorms late 80% 86° 81°

Friday

84° / 79°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 80% 84° 79°

Saturday

84° / 79°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 90% 84° 79°

Sunday

83° / 78°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 60% 83° 78°

Monday

83° / 78°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 60% 83° 78°

Tuesday

86° / 79°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 86° 79°

Wednesday

87° / 79°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 60% 87° 79°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

81°

10 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
81°

83°

11 AM
Cloudy
20%
83°

84°

12 PM
Cloudy
20%
84°

84°

1 PM
Cloudy
20%
84°

84°

2 PM
Cloudy
20%
84°

85°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
85°

85°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
85°

84°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
84°

84°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
84°

83°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
83°

82°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
82°

82°

9 PM
Cloudy
20%
82°

82°

10 PM
Cloudy
20%
82°

83°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
83°

82°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
82°

82°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
82°

82°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
82°

82°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
82°

82°

4 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
82°

82°

5 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
82°

82°

6 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
82°

82°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
82°

83°

8 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
83°

84°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
84°

Popular

Latest News

More News