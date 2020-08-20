Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Depression 13 develops

Tracking the Tropics

Tropical Depression 13 has formed in the Atlantic and we are still watching a strong tropical wave in the Caribbean

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tropical Depression 13 has formed in the Atlantic and we are still watching a strong tropical wave in the Caribbean. This wave is the closest to us at the moment and continues to show signs of getting in the Gulf next week.

This wave looks like it will be moving northwest through the Yucatan this weekend and model agreement is a little better on this scenario. Expect this in the western Gulf by early next week. At that point it is still too early to tell where that may go.

The other system to watch closely is Tropical Depression 13. It will be moving through the western Atlantic over the next several days.

There is better model agreement with regards to the track of this system but not the intensity. At this point it is very likely we see this move into the eastern Gulf through next week. Again, it is too early to tell where it may eventually end up.

The theme over the next few days will be to watch these very closely. There is no immediate threat to our area. However with two storms potentially in the Gulf at the same time there is less room to play with. Have your plans in place now and supplies ready to go just in case.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

88° / 75°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 60% 88° 75°

Friday

89° / 76°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 20% 89° 76°

Saturday

90° / 78°
A few clouds
A few clouds 20% 90° 78°

Sunday

87° / 79°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 60% 87° 79°

Monday

84° / 79°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 84° 79°

Tuesday

88° / 80°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 88° 80°

Wednesday

88° / 80°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 60% 88° 80°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

82°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
82°

84°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
84°

87°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
87°

87°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
87°

86°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
86°

81°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
81°

81°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
81°

86°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
86°

87°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
87°

86°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
86°

85°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
85°

82°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

81°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
81°

80°

9 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
80°

79°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

79°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

79°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
79°

78°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
20%
78°

78°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
20%
78°

77°

3 AM
Clear
10%
77°

77°

4 AM
Clear
10%
77°

77°

5 AM
Clear
10%
77°

77°

6 AM
Clear
10%
77°

76°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
76°

