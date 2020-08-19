Tracking the Tropics: Three waves in the Atlantic

Tracking the Tropics

Three tropical waves are highlighted right now for potential development from the National Hurricane Center

Three tropical waves are highlighted right now for potential development from the National Hurricane Center. The first of those is moving through the Caribbean with the second in the central Atlantic.

The third system is just now moving off the coast of Africa.

The first two systems will continue west-northwest over the next several days. It is very possible that one or both enter the Gulf of Mexico.

At this point it is just too early to tell where these will end up. Models are all over the place, especially with the first one, and probably will be until a system develops into a depression or storm.

There is no need to be overly concerned at the moment, however you need to have supplies and plans in place as we head toward the peak of the hurricane season.

