The tropics are becoming very active, especially for the month of June. The National Hurricane Center is watching several areas for possible development.

In the northern Gulf of Mexico, an area of low pressure has a 20% chance of formation.

Models are still split on whether this system will develop before it moves slowly toward the coasts of southern Texas and northeastern Mexico.

If it were to form into a tropical depression or tropical storm, it would likely be a short-lived system that is mainly a rainmaker.

In the Atlantic, Potential Tropical Cyclone #2 is expected to strengthen into Tropical Storm Bonnie within the next 24 hours. It is moving west toward the southern Caribbean Sea, where environmental conditions are favorable for gradual strengthening.

Tropical Storm Watches have been posted for portions of the Windward Islands and northeastern Venezuela.

This system is tracking farther south than many similar African Easterly Waves. Because of this southerly track, it may bring unusually high amounts of rain to the ABC Islands (Aruba, Bonaire, and Curaçao) and coastal areas of western Venezuela that usually just see about 15 to 20 inches of rain annually.

It is expected to strengthen into a low-end hurricane before making landfall in Nicaragua this weekend.

Behind PTC 2, NHC is also watching a tropical wave that is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Conditions are expected to become a little more conducive for development over the next couple of days as the system moves west-northwest toward the Leeward Islands.

There is another tropical wave a little bit farther east in the Atlantic. The NHC has not outlined this wave as an area of concern, but we will continue to watch how it evolves over the next few days.

PTC 2 and the two tropical waves behind it pose no immediate threat to the United States.

One thing to note is that we typically do not see tropical waves coming off of Africa this frequently this early in the hurricane season. As always, it’s best to have a hurricane plan and supplies ready to go just in case.