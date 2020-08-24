Tracking the Tropics: NHC Director Ken Graham talks with WGNO

National Hurricane Center Director Ken Graham joined WGNO and Chief Meteorologist Hank Allen on Monday to talk about Marco and Laura

National Hurricane Center Director Ken Graham joined WGNO and Chief Meteorologist Hank Allen on Monday to talk about Marco and Laura.

Ken previously worked at the National Weather Service in Slidell and is familiar with the local area. He said that the wind shear is the key reason that Marco weakened with all the rain getting pushed up to the Florida panhandle.

Ken also talks about Tropical Storm Laura and potential impacts along the northern Gulf, not just along the coast but also well inland.

While southeast Louisiana is not currently within the cone of the track this storm still needs to be watched. At the very least there is the potential for more coastal flooding than what we have with Marco.

