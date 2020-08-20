Tracking the Tropics: New depression forms, two named storms in Gulf next week

Tracking the Tropics

Tropical Depression 14 formed in the Caribbean on Thursday morning meaning there are now two classified systems to watch over the next 4-5 days

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tropical Depression 14 formed in the Caribbean on Thursday morning meaning there are now two classified systems to watch over the next 4-5 days.

This system is the one located southeast of the Yucatan peninsula. Most models are in agreement this moves northwest into the western Gulf of Mexico. It is forecast to become a tropical storm, although a hurricane is not out of the question at some point.

Tropical Depression 13 continues to move through the western Atlantic. It is forecast to become a hurricane and move into the eastern Gulf. The northwest moving track of that is something needs to be watched very closely.

Overall there is still a lot of uncertainty on both systems both the track and intensity. This situation needs to be monitored through the weekend and you should have hurricane preparations ready to go just in case.

