Tracking the Tropics: Monday morning update as Marco weakens

Marco continues to become more disorganized Monday morning with wind shear playing a key role. The storm has been downgraded to 50 mph now and further weakening is likely as it heads off to the west.

The track will take the center right along the coast through the week. While issues will be minimal the ones that we do have will last longer thanks to the slow movement.

Expect periods of heavy rain and gusty winds by Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning as tropical rain moves through the area.

Storm surge flooding will continue along the coasts and lakes and last for a couple of days due to the flow around Marco.

Laura continues to be forecast on a path to the western side of the state. As long as that holds we will only see some coastal issues but it is still too early to write off a movement to the east.

There may actually be higher surge levels along the coast with Laura due to the larger and stronger circulation around it.

