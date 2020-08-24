Tracking the Tropics: Monday morning update as Marco weakens

Tracking the Tropics

Marco continues to become more disorganized Monday morning with wind shear playing a key role

Posted: / Updated:

Marco continues to become more disorganized Monday morning with wind shear playing a key role. The storm has been downgraded to 50 mph now and further weakening is likely as it heads off to the west.

The track will take the center right along the coast through the week. While issues will be minimal the ones that we do have will last longer thanks to the slow movement.

Expect periods of heavy rain and gusty winds by Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning as tropical rain moves through the area.

Storm surge flooding will continue along the coasts and lakes and last for a couple of days due to the flow around Marco.

Laura continues to be forecast on a path to the western side of the state. As long as that holds we will only see some coastal issues but it is still too early to write off a movement to the east.

There may actually be higher surge levels along the coast with Laura due to the larger and stronger circulation around it.

As always stay with WGNO on air and online for the latest.

Check out current conditions near you: wgno.com/weather/maps-and-radar/

Stay up to date with the latest forecast: wgno.com/weather/forecast/

Download the WGNO Weather App to stay connected this hurricane season

Share this story

Weather Video

Tracking the Tropics: Monday morning update on Laura and Marco

Meteorologist Scot Pilie 10PM Marco and Laura Update

Meteorologist Scot Pilie 7PM Update

Meteorologist Scot Pilie 6PM Tracking the Tropics Update

Latest on Tropical Depression 14 and Tropical Storm Laura

Storm Update 10 p.m. Thursday for Tracking the Tropics

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

82° / 78°
Afternoon showers
Afternoon showers 60% 82° 78°

Tuesday

87° / 81°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 87° 81°

Wednesday

86° / 80°
Windy with periods of rain
Windy with periods of rain 70% 86° 80°

Thursday

88° / 79°
Windy, with thunderstorms
Windy, with thunderstorms 80% 88° 79°

Friday

89° / 78°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 50% 89° 78°

Saturday

90° / 78°
Afternoon thunderstorms
Afternoon thunderstorms 60% 90° 78°

Sunday

89° / 79°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 40% 89° 79°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

78°

9 AM
Cloudy
20%
78°

79°

10 AM
Cloudy
20%
79°

80°

11 AM
Cloudy
20%
80°

82°

12 PM
Cloudy
20%
82°

82°

1 PM
Cloudy
20%
82°

82°

2 PM
Few Showers
40%
82°

81°

3 PM
Showers
50%
81°

82°

4 PM
Showers
60%
82°

82°

5 PM
Rain
60%
82°

82°

6 PM
Showers
60%
82°

81°

7 PM
Light Rain
60%
81°

80°

8 PM
Squalls
70%
80°

79°

9 PM
Squalls
70%
79°

79°

10 PM
Rain
80%
79°

79°

11 PM
Rain
90%
79°

79°

12 AM
Rain
80%
79°

79°

1 AM
Rain
70%
79°

79°

2 AM
Rain
70%
79°

80°

3 AM
Rain
70%
80°

80°

4 AM
Rain
60%
80°

80°

5 AM
Showers
60%
80°

79°

6 AM
Showers
60%
79°

79°

7 AM
Showers
50%
79°

81°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
81°

Popular

Latest News

More News