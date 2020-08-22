Tracking the Tropics: Marco and Laura to impact northern Gulf

Tropical storms Marco and Laura are both a little stronger Saturday morning and both still continue to look like they will impact the northern Gulf of Mexico

Tropical storms Marco and Laura are both a little stronger Saturday morning and both still continue to look like they will impact the northern Gulf of Mexico. The picture of tropical storm force wind chances over the next 5 days indicates that Louisiana has a good chance of seeing those from one or both of these storms.

Marco is looking more impressive than Friday as it remains east of the Yucatan peninsula. It is now going to be staying off the peninsula which means it will not be weakening as much over land and has the potential to continue to strengthen.

Marco is forecast to make a turn to the northwest but there is a question as to when that would happen.

The official forecast from the hurricane center takes the center west into Texas. While that looks like the most likely scenario there is a large spread between the models with some coming closer to southeast Louisiana. Even on this forecast track heavy rain and some tropical storm force winds will be possible in our area.

Laura continues to move through the western Atlantic and is also looking a little stronger. The forecast track of this has been shifted a little west.

This is a system we need to watch very closely. It looks like it will become a hurricane and be close to Louisiana when it does so. While exact impacts are still unclear, we may be dealing with hurricane conditions midweek from Laura through at least part of our area.

There are still a lot of questions about the tracks of these storms. Please be prepared now and have supplies on hand. Continue to follow WGNO on air an online for the latest.

