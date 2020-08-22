Tracking the Tropics: Marco and Laura to impact northern Gulf

Tracking the Tropics

Tropical storms Marco and Laura are both a little stronger Saturday morning and both still continue to look like they will impact the northern Gulf of Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tropical storms Marco and Laura are both a little stronger Saturday morning and both still continue to look like they will impact the northern Gulf of Mexico. The picture of tropical storm force wind chances over the next 5 days indicates that Louisiana has a good chance of seeing those from one or both of these storms.

Marco is looking more impressive than Friday as it remains east of the Yucatan peninsula. It is now going to be staying off the peninsula which means it will not be weakening as much over land and has the potential to continue to strengthen.

Marco is forecast to make a turn to the northwest but there is a question as to when that would happen.

The official forecast from the hurricane center takes the center west into Texas. While that looks like the most likely scenario there is a large spread between the models with some coming closer to southeast Louisiana. Even on this forecast track heavy rain and some tropical storm force winds will be possible in our area.

Laura continues to move through the western Atlantic and is also looking a little stronger. The forecast track of this has been shifted a little west.

This is a system we need to watch very closely. It looks like it will become a hurricane and be close to Louisiana when it does so. While exact impacts are still unclear, we may be dealing with hurricane conditions midweek from Laura through at least part of our area.

There are still a lot of questions about the tracks of these storms. Please be prepared now and have supplies on hand. Continue to follow WGNO on air an online for the latest.

Check out current conditions near you: wgno.com/weather/maps-and-radar/

Stay up to date with the latest forecast: wgno.com/weather/forecast/

Download the WGNO Weather App to stay connected this hurricane season

Share this story

Weather Video

Latest on Tropical Depression 14 and Tropical Storm Laura

Storm Update 10 p.m. Thursday for Tracking the Tropics

Friday 8-21 weather update

Tracking the Tropics: Friday midday update as Laura forms

Tracking the tropics Friday morning 8-21

All eyes on two potential Gulf Coast risks in the tropics.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

91° / 78°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 91° 78°

Sunday

87° / 79°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 50% 87° 79°

Monday

83° / 80°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 60% 83° 80°

Tuesday

88° / 80°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 50% 88° 80°

Wednesday

88° / 80°
Windy, a few thunderstorms possible
Windy, a few thunderstorms possible 50% 88° 80°

Thursday

89° / 80°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 40% 89° 80°

Friday

88° / 79°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 50% 88° 79°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

84°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
84°

86°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
86°

88°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
88°

88°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
88°

88°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
88°

89°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
89°

89°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
89°

91°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
91°

91°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
91°

90°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
90°

88°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
88°

86°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
20%
86°

85°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
20%
85°

83°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
20%
83°

82°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
20%
82°

82°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
20%
82°

81°

1 AM
Clear
10%
81°

80°

2 AM
Clear
10%
80°

80°

3 AM
Clear
10%
80°

80°

4 AM
Clear
10%
80°

80°

5 AM
Clear
10%
80°

80°

6 AM
Clear
10%
80°

80°

7 AM
Sunny
20%
80°

82°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
20%
82°

Popular

Latest News

More News