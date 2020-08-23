Tracking the Tropics: Laura and Marco

Tracking the Tropics

NEW ORLEANS – We’re tracking the evolving paths of Tropical Storms Laura and Marco as they move closer to Louisiana. There is better news this morning but this will certainly need to be watched through the next few days.

Marco is forecast to make landfall as a category one storm Monday afternoon. This will likely be a small compact system with the biggest impacts near and east of the center. It’s possible the track could shift a bit more east through the day.

Laura looks like a much bigger threat at landfall as a category 2 or potentially 3 storm. The track has shifted west overnight however and on this path would not be the major impact to southeast Louisiana that it looked like it could be. That could still change over the next couple of days.

The main impact will probably be storm surge, especially from the mouth of the river through the MS coast. We could see levels of 4-6 feet as Marco moves north in these spots. The rest of the areas would be in the 2-4 foot range.

With Marco being a compact storm, rain would be the biggest issue near and east of the center. This means most likely east of New Orleans. Southern Mississippi could get several inches of rain which could lead to inland flooding issues from heavy rain. The strongest winds would also be in this area with the highest chance of power outages.

8:00 a.m. update on Laura and Marco

7:30 a.m. update on Laura and Marco

7 a.m. update on Laura and Marco

Weather Video

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

87° / 78°
Afternoon thunderstorms
Afternoon thunderstorms 50% 87° 78°

Monday

85° / 78°
Periods of heavy rain and windy
Periods of heavy rain and windy 80% 85° 78°

Tuesday

88° / 81°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 60% 88° 81°

Wednesday

87° / 81°
Windy with thunderstorms likely
Windy with thunderstorms likely 90% 87° 81°

Thursday

89° / 80°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 89° 80°

Friday

89° / 79°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 89° 79°

Saturday

89° / 79°
Afternoon thunderstorms
Afternoon thunderstorms 50% 89° 79°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

82°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

84°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
84°

85°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
85°

86°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
86°

85°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
85°

85°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
85°

85°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
85°

85°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
85°

85°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
85°

84°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
84°

83°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
83°

83°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
83°

82°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
82°

82°

10 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
82°

81°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
81°

81°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
81°

81°

1 AM
Showers
40%
81°

81°

2 AM
Few Showers
30%
81°

81°

3 AM
Showers
40%
81°

80°

4 AM
Showers
50%
80°

80°

5 AM
Showers
60%
80°

80°

6 AM
Showers
60%
80°

79°

7 AM
Showers
60%
79°

80°

8 AM
Showers
60%
80°

