Tracking the Tropics: Isaias bringing tornadoes, heavy rain, wind up east coast after landfall in North Carolina

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Isaias weakened to a tropical storm Tuesday morning as it moved over eastern North Carolina.

The storm had strengthened to a Category 1 hurricane with 85 mph winds as it made landfall in North Carolina on Monday night, bringing coastal and inland flooding to the area.

By 2 p.m. ET, Isaias had weakened even further with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph.

Since making landfall, Isaias has raced up the coast and had reached about 65 miles west of New York City by 2 p.m. As it’s moved up the coast, Isaias has spurned tornadoes in the mid-Atlantic and is bringing heavy rainfall and strong winds.

The system is expected to continue moving north-northeast through Tuesday night, eventually reaching Canada.

Isaias is forecast to weaken Tuesday night and become post-tropical Tuesday night or Wednesday.

Watches and warnings in effect

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

  • North of Chincoteague Virginia to Eastport Maine
  • Chesapeake Bay north of Smith Point
  • Tidal Potomac River
  • Delaware Bay
  • Long Island and Long Island Sound
  • Martha’s Vineyard, Nantucket, and Block Island

