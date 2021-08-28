Tracking the Tropics: Hurricane Ida expected to rapidly strengthen, reach category 4 before landfall

Tracking the Tropics

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hurricane Ida is set to begin gathering its strength quickly as it moves through the Gulf of Mexico this weekend, according to the National Hurricane Center.

As of the 11 a.m. EDT (10 a.m. CDT) update, the system was moving northwest at 16 miles per hour with max sustained winds of 85 miles per hour. However, it expected to strengthen into a category four hurricane before landfall — making it “an extremely dangerous major hurricane,” the NHC said.

The NHC is now warning that preparations to protect life and property must be completed Saturday in areas under the hurricane warning.

Ida’s structure was briefly disrupted by Cuba Friday night as expected, but it will now rapidly strengthen in the next 24 to 36 hours. Landfall is expected either late Sunday or early Monday.

After landfall, Ida is predicted to weaken. However, the hurricane is likely to bring heavy rainfall that could cause life-threatening flash and urban flooding.

As it moves inland, significant flooding is likely across the lower Mississippi and Tennessee valleys Monday and Tuesday.

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for:

  • East of Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge Louisiana to the Mississippi/Alabama border
  • Vermilion Bay, Lake Borgne, Lake Pontchartrain, and Lake Maurepas

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

  • Intracoastal City Louisiana to the Mouth of the Pearl River
  • Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and Metropolitan New Orleans

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for:

  • Sabine Pass to Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge Louisiana
  • Mobile Bay

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

  • Cameron Louisiana to west of Intracoastal City Louisiana
  • Mouth of the Pearl River to the Mississippi/Alabama border

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

  • Cameron Louisiana to west of Intracoastal City Louisiana
  • Mouth of the Pearl River to the Mississippi/Alabama border

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

  • Mississippi/Alabama border to the Alabama/Florida border

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

86° / 80°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 68% 86° 80°

Sunday

82° / 77°
Thunderstorms/Wind
Thunderstorms/Wind 100% 82° 77°

Monday

82° / 78°
Thunderstorms/Wind
Thunderstorms/Wind 88% 82° 78°

Tuesday

85° / 78°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 94% 85° 78°

Wednesday

87° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 87° 78°

Thursday

87° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 35% 87° 77°

Friday

87° / 77°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 31% 87° 77°

Hourly Forecast

82°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
90%
82°

82°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
52%
82°

84°

2 PM
Cloudy
20%
84°

84°

3 PM
Cloudy
16%
84°

86°

4 PM
Cloudy
15%
86°

86°

5 PM
Cloudy
15%
86°

85°

6 PM
Cloudy
19%
85°

83°

7 PM
Cloudy
24%
83°

83°

8 PM
Cloudy
24%
83°

83°

9 PM
Cloudy
24%
83°

84°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
84°

84°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
84°

83°

12 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
83°

84°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
54%
84°

84°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
55%
84°

84°

3 AM
Thunderstorms
65%
84°

83°

4 AM
Thunderstorms/Wind
68%
83°

83°

5 AM
Thunderstorms/Wind
81%
83°

82°

6 AM
Thunderstorms/Wind
92%
82°

81°

7 AM
Thunderstorms/Wind
94%
81°

82°

8 AM
Thunderstorms/Wind
89%
82°

82°

9 AM
Thunderstorms/Wind
97%
82°

81°

10 AM
Thunderstorms/Wind
100%
81°

80°

11 AM
Thunderstorms/Wind
100%
80°

