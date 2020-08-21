Tracking the Tropics: Friday morning update

We continue to watch Tropical Depression 13 and 14 as they are forecast to move into the Gulf of Mexico by early next week

We continue to watch Tropical Depression 13 and 14 as they are forecast to move into the Gulf of Mexico by early next week.

This could be the first time there has ever been two hurricanes in the Gulf at the same time.

Right now both are struggling to get organized with 14 the more impressive looking system near the coast of Central America. That system is expected to move northwest over the Yucatan and then strengthen to a hurricane in the western Gulf.

TD 13 is fighting dry air and may not develop much over the next couple of days. A lot of the main global scale models fade that out into just a remnant low. However the forecast brings it into the Gulf as a category 1 hurricane.

Right now it is still early to tell what impacts we may have. The path and strength of each storm will play a role and then also the face that they may interact with each other which could change the impacts around the systems.

Right now it looks like some locally heavy rain Sunday through Wednesday of next week. Gust winds and coastal flooding will be possible depending on how the flow works around each system.

At this point it is smart to have supplies and have your hurricane plans in place. This does not look like a major issue for the area but things could certainly change.

As always stay with WGNO on air and online for the latest.

Check out current conditions near you: wgno.com/weather/maps-and-radar/ Stay up to date with the latest forecast: wgno.com/weather/forecast/ Download the WGNO Weather App to stay connected this hurricane season