Tracking the Tropics: Friday midday update as Laura forms

Tracking the Tropics

Tropical Storm Laura forms in the Atlantic as TD 14 continues to move to the Yucatan peninsula

Tropical Storm Laura forms in the Atlantic as TD 14 continues to move to the Yucatan peninsula. Right now minimal changes have occurred in the thinking overall since earlier Friday morning although the forecast track of Laura has shifted a little west based on a new center location.

Right now TD 14 continues to show signs of organization and should continue to strengthen before a Yucatan landfall. Where it comes off of the Yucatan will be critical for the future track of this system. Most likely a landfall along the upper Texas coast will occur with possible shifts west or east.

Laura has shifted a little south and the track has moved more towards coastal Mississippi. This is not a great concern for us but something to watch if that trend continues.

Overall the same theme as the past couple of days with southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi being between these two systems. As long as that remains the local impacts should be minimal.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

90° / 76°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 90° 76°

Saturday

92° / 78°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 92° 78°

Sunday

87° / 79°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 50% 87° 79°

Monday

85° / 80°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 50% 85° 80°

Tuesday

87° / 81°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 40% 87° 81°

Wednesday

88° / 80°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 50% 88° 80°

Thursday

88° / 81°
Showers and thunderstorms late
Showers and thunderstorms late 40% 88° 81°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

87°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
87°

87°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
87°

87°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
87°

88°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
88°

88°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
88°

88°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
88°

89°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
89°

88°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
88°

87°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
87°

84°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
84°

83°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
83°

81°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
81°

80°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

79°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

79°

1 AM
Clear
0%
79°

78°

2 AM
Clear
10%
78°

77°

3 AM
Clear
10%
77°

77°

4 AM
Clear
10%
77°

77°

5 AM
Clear
10%
77°

77°

6 AM
Clear
10%
77°

76°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
76°

81°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
81°

84°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
84°

86°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
86°

