Tracking the Tropics: Friday midday update as Laura forms

Tropical Storm Laura forms in the Atlantic as TD 14 continues to move to the Yucatan peninsula

Tropical Storm Laura forms in the Atlantic as TD 14 continues to move to the Yucatan peninsula. Right now minimal changes have occurred in the thinking overall since earlier Friday morning although the forecast track of Laura has shifted a little west based on a new center location.

Right now TD 14 continues to show signs of organization and should continue to strengthen before a Yucatan landfall. Where it comes off of the Yucatan will be critical for the future track of this system. Most likely a landfall along the upper Texas coast will occur with possible shifts west or east.

Laura has shifted a little south and the track has moved more towards coastal Mississippi. This is not a great concern for us but something to watch if that trend continues.

Overall the same theme as the past couple of days with southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi being between these two systems. As long as that remains the local impacts should be minimal.

Stay with WGNO on air and online for the latest.

Check out current conditions near you: wgno.com/weather/maps-and-radar/ Stay up to date with the latest forecast: wgno.com/weather/forecast/ Download the WGNO Weather App to stay connected this hurricane season