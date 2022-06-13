NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The National Hurricane Center is watching a disturbance in the Caribbean for possible tropical development.

An area of low pressure is expected to develop by the middle part of this week in the southwestern Caribbean Sea. From there, the system may slowly organize and strengthen as it moves slowly northwest toward the coasts of Nicaragua and Honduras.

Forecasters say the disturbance has a 30 percent chance of formation over the next five days.

If the disturbance develops into a named storm, the next name on the list for Atlantic hurricane season is Bonnie.

Weather models show an area of high pressure developing over the northern Gulf of Mexico during the next 3 to 5 days, which would help steer the system generally west or northwestward toward the Yucatan Peninsula.

While it is too early to tell how strong this system may become or where it will eventually go, there will be several days to watch for any potential development.