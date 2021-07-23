Tracking the Tropics: Development potential off of the southeastern US coast

The National Hurricane Center is watching one thunderstorm cluster off of Georgia’s coast with medium chances for formation potential.

After a few weeks of zero tropical mischief, we are, once again, closely moniroting this low pressure area with 40% chances to develop over these next 2 or 5 days. If named, it would be Fred at that point, likely traveling north around the Carolinas as intensification occurs.

Right now, no immediate local threats have our attention on Gulf Coast shorelines!

Keep up with additional information in your weekend outlook through WGNO News outlets!