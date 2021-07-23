Tracking the Tropics: Development potential off of the southeastern US coast

Tracking the Tropics

The National Hurricane Center is watching one thunderstorm cluster off of Georgia’s coast with medium chances for formation potential.

After a few weeks of zero tropical mischief, we are, once again, closely moniroting this low pressure area with 40% chances to develop over these next 2 or 5 days. If named, it would be Fred at that point, likely traveling north around the Carolinas as intensification occurs.

Right now, no immediate local threats have our attention on Gulf Coast shorelines!

Keep up with additional information in your weekend outlook through WGNO News outlets!

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

93° / 81°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 93° 81°

Saturday

92° / 81°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 42% 92° 81°

Sunday

93° / 80°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 93° 80°

Monday

93° / 80°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 18% 93° 80°

Tuesday

91° / 79°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 91° 79°

Wednesday

89° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 89° 79°

Thursday

89° / 80°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 37% 89° 80°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

93°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
93°

92°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
92°

89°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
89°

87°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
87°

86°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
86°

85°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
85°

84°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
18%
84°

84°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
84°

84°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
21%
84°

83°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
83°

83°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
83°

82°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
82°

82°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
82°

82°

7 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
82°

84°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
24%
84°

86°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
86°

88°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
88°

90°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
90°

91°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
91°

90°

1 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
90°

91°

2 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
91°

91°

3 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
91°

91°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
91°

91°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
16%
91°

