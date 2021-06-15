Tracking the Tropics: Depression Three or Claudette likely to form for Gulf Coast impacts by this weekend!

Tracking the Tropics

All week, we have been closely watching one area of clouds and thunderstorms near the Bay of Campeche.

Right now, no immediate threat looms in open waters! These next 48 hours look promising as far as potential tropical development as there is about a 50% chance for formation of this materializing low pressure system by Thursday but 80% chances by Friday through Sunday.

More than likely, a low intensity tropical depression or storm will form and progress into the northern Gulf of Mexico for increased rain chances along Gulf Coast locations. By late week, anticipate an uped flood and rainfall concern with totals between 6-10+ inches throughout much of southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi. Timing for Gulf Coast impacts will be between Friday and Sunday, more than likely.

The next name on the Hurricane Season 2021 naming list is Claudette because Tropical Storm Bill has already formed off of the East Coast and may beat this system to its name. The next one on the list after this is Danny.

There is one more wave off of Africa’s coast with low development chances, so we will keep an eye on all of this activity and update you as needed. Stay with WGNO all week for forecast information on each developing system during our newscasts, online, and by dowloading the WGNO app.

Be intentional in reviewing your hurricane season preparedness plans and gathering necessary supplies as a precaution.

