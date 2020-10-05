Tracking the Tropics: Delta forms in the Caribbean Sea, expected to head for Gulf Coast later this week

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)—A tropical depression in the Caribbean Sea strengthened into Tropical Storm Delta on Monday morning, and there’s a chance it could become a hurricane on Tuesday before it moves into the Gulf of Mexico later this week, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Tropical Storm Delta

At 8 a.m. ET Monday, Delta had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph, and was about 130 miles south of Negril, Jamaica, moving west-northwest at 9 mph, with tropical-storm-force winds extending outward up to 45 miles from the storm’s center.

The storm is forecast to move away from Jamaica on Monday, and head toward the Cayman Islands before reaching western Cuba on Tuesday afternoon or evening.

Although its exact path is unclear, Delta is expected to move into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico Tuesday night or Wednesday.

Rainfall from the system could lead to significant flash floods and mudslides. The system is expected to dump 3 to 5 inches on parts of Jamaica and western Cuba. Some areas could see as much as 8 inches.

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

  • Cuban provinces of Pinar del Rio and Artemisa
  • Isle of Youth

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

  • Cayman Islands including Little Cayman and Cayman Brac

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

  • Cuba province of La Habana

Tropical Storm Gamma

The NHC has continued to monitor Tropical Storm Gamma as it weakens off the coast of Mexico.

At least 6 people died and thousands were evacuated as the storm lashed the Yucatán Peninsula’s coast over the weekend.

At 7 a.m. CDT Monday, the storm was about 150 miles north-northwest of Cozumel, Mexico with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph. It was moving south-southwest at 2 mph, with tropical-storm-force winds extending outward up to 160 miles.

Forecasters say Gamma will continue to meander offshore the northern Yucatán Peninsula on Monday, and could move inland along the northwest coast either Tuesday night or Wednesday. It’s expected to gradually weaken over the next few days.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

  • North and west of Cancun to Dzilam Mexico

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

  • West of Dzilam to Campeche Mexico

