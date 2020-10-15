Tracking the Tropics: Could Epsilon be becoming named by next week?

Tracking the Tropics

Right now, no local threats are expected but worth closely watching

This is your reminder Hurricane Season 2020 will not end until November 30th! Even throughout mid-October, we continue watching yet another couple of disturbances for formation potential.

Either could be becoming named eventually, but right now, no local threats across our area are expected.

National Hurricane Center meteorologists give them the LOW, 20 percent chances of development over five days.

Plenty questions remain, including where these systems head and their respective strengths, at that.

Caribbean environments do support intensification on tap. Until Epsilon actually forms, track plus classification will stay tough to pinpoint.

Good news? Water temperatures have cooled significantly between Hurricane Delta’s upwelling and a few cold fronts impacting New Orleans.

Water temperatures, nonetheless, support tropical development, but such cooler water should hinder rapid intensification in very little time, possibly weakening any system that does organize. Gulf water temperatures do, however, remain warm enough for formation potential to be a concern.

