Tracking the Tropics: System has 60% chance of developing in or near Gulf of Mexico

Tracking the Tropics

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)—Forecasters are monitoring Hurricane Epsilon and a new system moving closer to Florida that has a good chance of forming over the next week.

The National Hurricane Center said a broad area of low pressure near Grand Cayman Island has become better organized and is producing a large area of showers and thunderstorms south and east of the system’s center.

The system is expected to move near western Cuba this weekend before it crosses the southeastern Gulf of Mexico early next week. Southern Florida and the Keys, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and the northwestern Bahamas could see heavy rainfall this weekend.

The system has a medium 60% chance of developing in the next five days, and could become the next named storm, Zeta.

Hurricane Epsilon, now a Category 1 storm, is churning north of Bermuda Friday morning and is forecast to bring dangerous surf and rip currents along the U.S. East Coast.

At 5 a.m. ET Friday, the storm had maximum sustained winds of 85 mph with hurricane-force winds extending outward up to 15 miles from the storm’s center. It was about 195 miles east-northeast of Bermuda, moving north at 7 mph.

The NHC said Episilon may strengthen as it continues to move away from Bermuda, but it’s expected to weaken on Saturday.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

82° / 72°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 60% 82° 72°

Saturday

82° / 68°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 82° 68°

Sunday

82° / 69°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 82° 69°

Monday

84° / 72°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 84° 72°

Tuesday

84° / 71°
Chance of afternoon showers
Chance of afternoon showers 30% 84° 71°

Wednesday

82° / 71°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 50% 82° 71°

Thursday

80° / 65°
Showers
Showers 40% 80° 65°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

81°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
81°

82°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
82°

82°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
82°

82°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
82°

81°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
81°

82°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
82°

81°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
81°

81°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
81°

79°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
79°

77°

7 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
77°

76°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
76°

76°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
76°

75°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
75°

75°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
75°

74°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
74°

74°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
74°

74°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
74°

73°

3 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
73°

73°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
73°

73°

5 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
73°

73°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
73°

73°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
73°

73°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
73°

75°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

