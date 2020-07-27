Tracking the Tropics: Breaking down Hurricanes Hanna and Douglas

Tracking the Tropics

by: CBS 17 Digital Desk

Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Two named storms are affecting two different parts of the country this weekend but both are posing the same threats.

Hanna became the first hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic season when the storm strengthened Saturday morning before moving inland.

Hanna made landfall on Padre Island, Texas on Saturday at 5 p.m. CDT with 90 mph winds. The storm has brought flooding and strong winds to southern Texas.

Hurricane Douglas is passing dangerously close to Hawaii on Sunday with 90 mph winds.

Sunday on Tracking the Tropics, CBS 17’s Brian Hutton Jr. will be joined live by Jim Danner, meteorologist at KVEO-TV in Brownsville, Texas.

Brownsville is just miles south of where Hanna made landfall.

Brooke Laizer with WGNO report from New Orleans and there will be a live look from Honolulu amid Hurricane Douglas.

