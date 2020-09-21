Severe Weather Tools

Interactive Radar

Weather Alerts

Download our Apps

Submit Your Weather Photos

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Beta crawling toward Texas, Louisiana coast

Tracking the Tropics

by: The Associated Press and WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Beta on Sunday was making a slow crawl to the shores of Texas and Louisiana, casting worries about heavy rain, flooding and storm surge across the Gulf Coast.

Beta was one of three named storms whirling in the Atlantic basin during an exceptionally busy hurricane season. If the system makes landfall in Texas — which forecasters predict it will sometime Monday — it would be the ninth named storm to make landfall in the continental U.S. in 2020. Colorado State hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach said that would tie a record set in 1916.

Tropical Storm Beta

As of 5 p.m. Sunday, the National Hurricane Center said Beta is moving a little faster toward the central Texas coast. Outer rain bands are spreading farther inland over the Texas coastal plain.

Beta has maximum sustained winds of 60 miles per hour and is about 120 miles south-southeast of Galveston, Texas. The tropical storm is currently moving 6 miles per hour west-northwest.

Below are the currently watches and warnings in effect:

Storm Surge Warning:

  • Port Aransas, Texas to Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge, Louisiana, including Copano Bay, Aransas Bay, San Antonio Bay, Matagorda Bay, Galveston Bay, Sabine Lake, and Lake Calcasieu

Tropical Storm Warning:

  • Port Aransas Texas to Morgan City Louisiana

Tropical Storm Watch:

  • Baffin Bay to Port Aransas Texas

Hurricane Teddy

As of 5 p.m. Sunday, the National Hurricane Center said Hurricane Teddy is producing dangerous rip currents forecasted to appear along the western Atlantic beaches for several days.

Teddy has maximum sustained winds of 105 miles per hour and is about 245 miles south-southeast of Bermuda. The hurricane is currently moving 9 miles per hour north-northwest.

Below are the currently watches and warnings in effect:

Tropical Storm Warning:

  • Bermuda

Tropical Storm Watches:

  • Lower East Pubnico to Canso Nova Scotia

Tropical Depression Wilfred

As of 5 p.m. Sunday, the National Hurricane Center said Tropical Depression Wilfred remains a tropical depression over the open Atlantic.

Wilfred has maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour and is about 1,445 miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands. The tropical depression is currently moving 20 miles per hour west-northwest.

There are no current coastal watches and warnings in effect.

Share this story

Weather Video

WGNO News at 5 p.m.

10 PM Friday update on Beta

Tropical Storm Beta forms

Tropical Depression Twenty Two forms in the southwest Gulf. Monitor the forecast

Tropical Storm Wilfred likely to form in the Gulf. Monitor the forecast.

Tropical Depression 22 forms -- Here's the latest

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

72° / 70°
Windy with rain at times
Windy with rain at times 70% 72° 70°

Monday

77° / 73°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 77° 73°

Tuesday

79° / 74°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 90% 79° 74°

Wednesday

82° / 75°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 82° 75°

Thursday

82° / 72°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 80% 82° 72°

Friday

83° / 73°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 40% 83° 73°

Saturday

83° / 74°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 40% 83° 74°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

71°

8 PM
Rain
70%
71°

71°

9 PM
Rain
80%
71°

72°

10 PM
Showers
40%
72°

73°

11 PM
Cloudy
20%
73°

74°

12 AM
Cloudy
20%
74°

74°

1 AM
Few Showers
30%
74°

74°

2 AM
Showers
50%
74°

74°

3 AM
Showers
60%
74°

75°

4 AM
Light Rain
70%
75°

75°

5 AM
Light Rain
70%
75°

74°

6 AM
Light Rain
60%
74°

75°

7 AM
Rain
70%
75°

75°

8 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
75°

75°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
75°

76°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
76°

76°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
76°

76°

12 PM
Rain
70%
76°

76°

1 PM
Rain
70%
76°

76°

2 PM
Rain
70%
76°

75°

3 PM
Rain
70%
75°

75°

4 PM
Rain
70%
75°

75°

5 PM
Rain
70%
75°

75°

6 PM
Rain
70%
75°

75°

7 PM
Rain
60%
75°

Popular

Latest News

More News