Tracking the Tropics: Back to Back Storms of 2020

The 2020 Hurricane Season, on many accounts, has been unprecedented. So far, there have been thirty named storms, which broke 2005’s record for most named storms in a single season. One remarkable aspect of this is the number of systems making back to back landfall within close proximity of each other.

Just last night, Hurricane Iota made landfall along the northeastern Nicaraguan coast 15 miles away from Hurricane Eta’s landfall point 2 weeks ago. Both storms hit as category 4s, with 155 and 140 mile per hour winds, respectively, bringing catastrophic damage across much of Central America.

In addition, Hurricane Delta and Hurricane Zeta both made landfall along the Yucatan Peninsula within 55 miles of each other. Hurricane Delta had 110 mile per hour wind speeds, while Hurricane Zeta had 80 mile per hour winds. Both hurricanes continued on to then hit the United States after their initial landfalls.

Closer to home, across the United States, specifically Louisiana, Hurricane Laura and Hurricane Delta made landfall within only 12 miles of each other. Hurricane Laura hit as a major, category 4 hurricane with 135 mile per hour winds. Just 6 weeks later, Hurricane Delta roared on shore again in Cameron with 100 mile per hour winds.

Finally, outside our windows, Tropical Storms Cristobal and Marco as well as Hurricane Zeta all made landfall within close proximity near the Mouth of the Mississippi River / Greater New Orleans area. This is no surprise as Louisiana has been included in the forecast cone of uncertainty 8 times during Hurricane Season 2020 alone.