After a lull in activity for several weeks, it appears a new system may soon form in the tropics.

Forecasters at the National Hurricane Center are watching a tropical wave in the Atlantic Ocean, near the coast of Africa. The NHC gives the system a 40 percent chance of formation over the next five days.

Models show the wave gradually organizing and strengthening over the next few days as it moves generally westward. If it becomes a named storm, the next name on the list is Danielle.

Beyond a few days out, it is still too early to tell where this system will go or how it will evolve. This tropical wave is still more than 4,000 miles away from the United States, so there is plenty of time to watch how it develops.