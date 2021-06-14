Tracking the Tropics: All eyes on one area of potentially developing low pressure!

All weekend, we have been closely watching one area of clouds and thunderstorms near the Bay of Campeche.

Right now, no immediate threat looms in open waters! These next 48 hours look calm as far as potential tropical development, but there is about a 20% chance for formation of this materializing low pressure system by this week and a 70% chance by late week.

More than likely, a low intensity tropical depression or storm will form and progress into the northern Gulf of Mexico for increased rain chances along Gulf Coast locations. By late week, anticipate an uped flood and rainfall concern throughout much of southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi. Timing will be between Friday and Saturday, more than likely.

The next name on the Hurricane Season 2021 naming list is Bill, but Tropical Depression Two has already formed off of the East Coast and may beat this system to the name Bill. The next one on the list after this is Claudette.

There is one more wave off of Africa's coast with low development chances, so we will keep an eye on all of this activity and update you as needed.

Be intentional in reviewing your hurricane season preparedness plans and gathering necessary supplies as a precaution.