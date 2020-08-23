Tracking The Tropics: 7PM update, new information on Hurricane Marco and Tropical Storm Laura

Hurricane Marco will make landfall as a category one hurricane or tropical storm on the Louisiana Gulf Coast Monday. No matter its strength at that point, impacts will be similar either way.

Currently, threats look to be becoming more rain oriented than an extreme wind event. New Orleans’ metro can anticipate 35-55 mile per hour gusts and a surge ranging from 3-6 feet along east-south facing shores.

Right now, this is battling southwesterly wind shear. Therefore, the roughest weather stays north and east of where Marco’s center tracks.

With its center looking to skate south Louisiana’s coastline, we must closely monitor localized hot spots of higher rainfall totals exceeding 2-5 inches in southeast Louisiana. Several models showcase 6-8 inch hot spots are not out of the question.

Both Hurricane plus Tropical Storm Warnings currently remain in effect across Louisiana’s coastline as well as Mississippi’s coastline.

Storm surge will be highest east of the center, as well. Look for 4-6 foot potential from Grand Isle east along Mississippi’s coast.

The good news about Tropical Storm Laura’s track is that it has shifted west since yesterday. This looks like it has the chance to be a major hurricane at landfall but is still far enough away to change in the days ahead.

Follow updates online on WGNO.com and live all night tonight until the coast is cleared.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

87° / 78°
A few showers developing late
A few showers developing late 50% 87° 78°

Monday

83° / 79°
Periods of heavy rain and windy
Periods of heavy rain and windy 80% 83° 79°

Tuesday

87° / 80°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 60% 87° 80°

Wednesday

86° / 81°
Windy with showers and thunderstorms
Windy with showers and thunderstorms 80% 86° 81°

Thursday

88° / 80°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 88° 80°

Friday

89° / 79°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 50% 89° 79°

Saturday

89° / 79°
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms 60% 89° 79°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

82°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
82°

82°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
82°

81°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
81°

81°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
81°

81°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
81°

80°

1 AM
Showers
40%
80°

80°

2 AM
Showers
40%
80°

80°

3 AM
Showers
40%
80°

80°

4 AM
Showers
40%
80°

80°

5 AM
Showers
40%
80°

79°

6 AM
Showers
40%
79°

79°

7 AM
Showers
50%
79°

80°

8 AM
Showers
60%
80°

81°

9 AM
Rain
60%
81°

81°

10 AM
Rain
70%
81°

82°

11 AM
Squalls
70%
82°

81°

12 PM
Squalls
70%
81°

81°

1 PM
Squalls
70%
81°

81°

2 PM
Squalls
80%
81°

82°

3 PM
Squalls
70%
82°

83°

4 PM
Rain
70%
83°

84°

5 PM
Rain
70%
84°

84°

6 PM
Rain
70%
84°

83°

7 PM
Rain
60%
83°

