Tracking the Tropics: 2 disturbances given high chance of development as new wave emerges in Atlantic

Tracking the Tropics

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The tropics are starting to heat up and become more active as we get closer to peak hurricane season.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the National Hurricane Center is tracking two disturbances – Invest 97L and Invest 98L – that have both been given high chances of development. A third wave emerged off the coast of Africa Wednesday.

Invest 97L

Invest 97L has a 60% chance of development in the next two days and an 80% chance in the next five days, according to the NHC.

As of Wednesday morning, 97L was over the eastern Caribbean Sea and producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. The NHC says some gradual development is possible as it moves west across the central Caribbean. Once the system reaches the northwestern Caribbean Sea later this week or this weekend, the NHC says a tropical depression is likely to form.

Invest 98L

Invest 98L has a 90% chance of development within the next 48 hours, according to the NHC. Forecasters say the area of low pressure is about 1,000 miles east of the Windward Islands and producing a concentrated area of showers and thunderstorms.

The NHC says a tropical depression is expected to form in the next day or two because environmental conditions are conducive for the system to further develop. The system is forecast to continue moving west-northwest across the central and western portions of the tropical Atlantic, the NHC says.

Tropical wave

A third tropical wave emerged off the coast of Africa on Wednesday and has a low 30 percent chance of formation in the next five days.

According to the NHC, the “vigorous” tropical wave is associated with a large area of showers and thunderstorms that was over Guinea and Sierra-Leone Wednesday morning.

The wave is expected to reach the extreme eastern Atlantic on Friday, where environmental conditions are forecast to be conducive for some development. But the NHC says conditions will be less favorable by early next week as the system moves toward the central tropical Atlantic.

Increasing tropical activity

August typically sees a noticeable before a noticeable uptick in tropical activity heading toward the statistical peak of the season on Sept. 10. Roughly two-thirds of all tropical systems in the Atlantic basin form in August or September.

Tracking the Tropics is keeping you updated, informed and safe this hurricane season. Watch live weather updates with some of the nation’s top meteorologists every Wednesday at 2 p.m. ET.

Share this story

Weather Video

Weather forecast update wednesday 8-19 11 AM

Tracking the Tropics Wednesday 8-19 11 AM

Wednesday 8-19 morning weather

All eyes on two tropical waves in the Atlantic.

Tuesday 8-18 weather update 11 AM

Tuesday morning weather 8-18-20

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

90° / 77°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 90° 77°

Thursday

87° / 76°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 50% 87° 76°

Friday

89° / 76°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 20% 89° 76°

Saturday

90° / 78°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 20% 90° 78°

Sunday

88° / 79°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 88° 79°

Monday

85° / 80°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 85° 80°

Tuesday

88° / 81°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 50% 88° 81°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

79°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
79°

81°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
81°

89°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
89°

86°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
86°

85°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
85°

83°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
83°

83°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
83°

82°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

81°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
81°

81°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
81°

80°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

80°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

79°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

79°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

79°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

79°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

78°

6 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
78°

78°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

79°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

82°

9 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
82°

84°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
84°

86°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
86°

86°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
86°

85°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
85°

Popular

Latest News

More News