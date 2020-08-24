Tracking The Tropics: 10PM update, Marco downgraded to a tropical storm again, Laura track shifting east

Marco has now weakened to a tropical storm and will be making landfall near Grand Isle late Monday evening with rain as the main impact.

Tropical Storm Laura’s track shifted east at 10PM with landfall as a strong Category 2 near Vermilion Bay/Abbeville on Wednesday evening.

National Hurricane Center meteorologists anticipate intensification in these next few days ahead when this storm moves into the Gulf of Mexico due to a combination of favorable conditions such as low wind shear, high moisture, and warm Gulf of Mexico water.

This intensity forecast is largely an update of the previous one and lies near the middle of the guidance envelope. Although not explicitly stated, Laura could threaten the northwestern Gulf coast near major hurricane strength.

For Louisiana and Texas folks, have your evacuation plan read to go, just in case you have to act quickly. Hurricane Watches will likely be issued for Louisiana/Texas Monday, 48 hours in advance of hurricane force winds’ onset.

There remains considerable uncertainty with regard to strength & track. Could the track shift even more in the days to come? Yes! Forecast models range in location of landfall from south-central Texas to coastal Mississippi.

Stay vigilant. Even with the current projected path with forecast landfall in west-central Louisiana, growing risk for substantial impacts would be felt in southeast Louisiana by early Wednesday.

We don’t yet know the magnitude of risks until the track guidance becomes more clear after system’s interaction with Cuba.

For residents along the Gulf Coast from south-central Texas to Mississippi, review your hurricane preparation plans and restock hurricane safety kits. Stay proactive and informed.

