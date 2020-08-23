Tracking the Tropics: 10 AM track update with Marco and Laura

Tropical Storm Marco still has southeast Louisiana in its path through Monday

Tropical Storm Marco still has southeast Louisiana in its path through Monday. We are going to be seeing this moving in as a strong tropical storm or a low end hurricane. The impacts will be the same either way.

On this track the strongest wind and rain will be on the south shore near the center. Tropical storm force winds with locally heavy rain and isolated tornadoes will be possible. Expect power outages to occur.

Storm surge will be highest east of the center. Look for 4-6 foot potential from Grand Isle east along the MS coast. Strong easterly flow will impact areas of Plaquemines east bank, St Bernard, through Hancock county and also the western side of the lakes.

The good news is the track of Laura continues to shift west. This looks like it has the chance to be a major hurricane at landfall, and is still far enough away to where we need to watch it very closely.

