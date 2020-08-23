Tracking the Tropics: 10 AM track update with Marco and Laura

Tracking the Tropics

Tropical Storm Marco still has southeast Louisiana in its path through Monday

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tropical Storm Marco still has southeast Louisiana in its path through Monday. We are going to be seeing this moving in as a strong tropical storm or a low end hurricane. The impacts will be the same either way.

On this track the strongest wind and rain will be on the south shore near the center. Tropical storm force winds with locally heavy rain and isolated tornadoes will be possible. Expect power outages to occur.

Storm surge will be highest east of the center. Look for 4-6 foot potential from Grand Isle east along the MS coast. Strong easterly flow will impact areas of Plaquemines east bank, St Bernard, through Hancock county and also the western side of the lakes.

The good news is the track of Laura continues to shift west. This looks like it has the chance to be a major hurricane at landfall, and is still far enough away to where we need to watch it very closely.

As always follow WGNO on air and online

Check out current conditions near you: wgno.com/weather/maps-and-radar/

Stay up to date with the latest forecast: wgno.com/weather/forecast/

Download the WGNO Weather App to stay connected this hurricane season

Share this story

Weather Video

Latest on Tropical Depression 14 and Tropical Storm Laura

Storm Update 10 p.m. Thursday for Tracking the Tropics

Friday 8-21 weather update

Tracking the Tropics: Friday midday update as Laura forms

Tracking the tropics Friday morning 8-21

All eyes on two potential Gulf Coast risks in the tropics.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

86° / 78°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 40% 86° 78°

Monday

84° / 78°
Cloudy and windy with heavy rain
Cloudy and windy with heavy rain 80% 84° 78°

Tuesday

88° / 81°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 88° 81°

Wednesday

87° / 81°
Windy with thunderstorms likely
Windy with thunderstorms likely 90% 87° 81°

Thursday

89° / 80°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 89° 80°

Friday

89° / 79°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 60% 89° 79°

Saturday

89° / 79°
Showers and thunderstorms late
Showers and thunderstorms late 50% 89° 79°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

84°

11 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
84°

84°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
84°

82°

1 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
82°

83°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
83°

84°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
84°

85°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
85°

85°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
85°

84°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
84°

83°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
83°

82°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
82°

82°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
82°

81°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
81°

80°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
80°

80°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
80°

80°

1 AM
Showers
40%
80°

80°

2 AM
Showers
40%
80°

80°

3 AM
Showers
40%
80°

80°

4 AM
Showers
50%
80°

80°

5 AM
Showers
50%
80°

80°

6 AM
Showers
50%
80°

79°

7 AM
Showers
50%
79°

80°

8 AM
Showers
60%
80°

81°

9 AM
Showers
60%
81°

82°

10 AM
Rain
80%
82°

Popular

Latest News

More News