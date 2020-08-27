Tracking Hurricane Laura along Mississippi coast

Tracking the Tropics

by: Alex Love

Posted: / Updated:

GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) – Storm Team 12 is tracking Hurricane Laura along the Mississippi Gulf Coast, where the storm is little more than 250 west outside of Lake Charles, Louisiana.

Neighbors on the coast are still in harms way due to storm surges from Laura’s massive winds. There are flooded side streets off Highway 603 south of Interstate 10 in Bay St. Louis.

Hancock County EMA officials predicted another two to four foot storm surge for their shorelines, which could put out another 100 roads in the county under water.

Click here to keep up with the Storm Team 12 forecast.

LATEST STORIES:

Share this story

Weather Video

Friday morning weather with Hank Allen

Laura leaves a trail of destruction. Localized heavy rain risk locally.

Laura moving north with devastating impacts

Scot Hurricane Laura Hit

Meteorologist Scot Pilie 10PM Hurricane Laura Update

Meteorologist Scot Pilie Wednesday 4PM Laura Update

Popular

Latest News

More News