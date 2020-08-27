Tornado watch now in effect until 4 PM

Tracking the Tropics

A new tornado watch is in effect for all of southeast Louisiana until 4:00 PM Thursday afternoon

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A new tornado watch is in effect for all of southeast Louisiana until 4:00 PM Thursday afternoon. As the center of Laura moves inland we will be in a favorable area for tornadoes to develop.

Keep in mind these same areas are under a Flash Flood Watch through the day.

A band of locally heavy rain and storms is moving into the western part of the area. This band will continue to work east through the day bringing an isolated tornado and flash flood threat with it.

Check out current conditions near you: wgno.com/weather/maps-and-radar/

Stay up to date with the latest forecast: wgno.com/weather/forecast/

Download the WGNO Weather App to stay connected this hurricane season

Share this story

Weather Video

Friday morning weather with Hank Allen

Laura leaves a trail of destruction. Localized heavy rain risk locally.

Laura moving north with devastating impacts

Scot Hurricane Laura Hit

Meteorologist Scot Pilie 10PM Hurricane Laura Update

Meteorologist Scot Pilie Wednesday 4PM Laura Update

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

91° / 78°
Slight chance of a thunderstorm
Slight chance of a thunderstorm 30% 91° 78°

Saturday

89° / 77°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 89° 77°

Sunday

88° / 79°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 80% 88° 79°

Monday

88° / 79°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 88° 79°

Tuesday

91° / 79°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 91° 79°

Wednesday

90° / 77°
A few clouds
A few clouds 20% 90° 77°

Thursday

89° / 77°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 20% 89° 77°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

88°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
88°

86°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
86°

85°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
85°

84°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
84°

82°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
82°

82°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

82°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

82°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

81°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
81°

80°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

80°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

80°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

80°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

80°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

80°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

79°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

82°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

85°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
85°

87°

10 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
87°

88°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
88°

89°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
89°

88°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
88°

88°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
88°

88°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
88°

Popular

Latest News

More News