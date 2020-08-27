Tornado watch now in effect until 4 PM

A new tornado watch is in effect for all of southeast Louisiana until 4:00 PM Thursday afternoon

A new tornado watch is in effect for all of southeast Louisiana until 4:00 PM Thursday afternoon. As the center of Laura moves inland we will be in a favorable area for tornadoes to develop.

Keep in mind these same areas are under a Flash Flood Watch through the day.

A band of locally heavy rain and storms is moving into the western part of the area. This band will continue to work east through the day bringing an isolated tornado and flash flood threat with it.

