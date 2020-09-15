The Latest: Hurricane Sally slowing down, will be a major rain event for MS/AL

Severe Weather Tools

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Latest on tropical weather in the northern gulf and Greater New Orleans (all times local):

4:00 AM

From the National Hurricane Center, Hurricane Sally has the potential to bring historic, life-threatening flash flooding, likely through Wednesday to parts of the Gulf Coast from southeast Mississippi, south Alabama, and the Florida Panhandle.

Latest update has max winds of 85mph, Category 1 Hurricane.

Trend continues to be your friend in Southeast Louisiana — Overnight model guidance continues its pivot east. This trend would drastically reduce wind/rain impacts for inland southeast Louisiana. Winds 35-50mph in New Orleans metro on current path. That’s minimal.

Rainfall would also be minimal at .5-1.5” maximum. Coastal flooding still a big-time concern of 6-9 feet.

I would be more concerned along the southeast Mississippi/south Alabama/FL Panhandle, where flash flooding and storm surge will be significant as it moves north by late Tuesday/early Wednesday.

Tuesday

84° / 76°
Afternoon showers, windy
Afternoon showers, windy 40% 84° 76°

Wednesday

86° / 75°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 86° 75°

Thursday

88° / 75°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 88° 75°

Friday

85° / 73°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 85° 73°

Saturday

84° / 71°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 84° 71°

Sunday

80° / 71°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 80° 71°

Monday

79° / 73°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 20% 79° 73°

79°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
79°

79°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
10%
79°

79°

8 AM
Cloudy/Wind
10%
79°

81°

9 AM
Cloudy/Wind
10%
81°

82°

10 AM
Cloudy/Wind
10%
82°

83°

11 AM
Cloudy/Wind
20%
83°

83°

12 PM
Cloudy/Wind
20%
83°

84°

1 PM
Few Showers/Wind
30%
84°

84°

2 PM
Showers/Wind
40%
84°

83°

3 PM
Showers/Wind
40%
83°

83°

4 PM
Cloudy/Wind
20%
83°

83°

5 PM
Cloudy/Wind
20%
83°

82°

6 PM
Cloudy/Wind
20%
82°

82°

7 PM
Cloudy/Wind
20%
82°

81°

8 PM
Cloudy/Wind
20%
81°

80°

9 PM
Cloudy/Wind
20%
80°

79°

10 PM
Cloudy/Wind
20%
79°

79°

11 PM
Cloudy/Wind
20%
79°

79°

12 AM
Cloudy/Wind
20%
79°

79°

1 AM
Cloudy/Wind
20%
79°

78°

2 AM
Cloudy
20%
78°

78°

3 AM
Cloudy
20%
78°

78°

4 AM
Cloudy
20%
78°

78°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
78°

