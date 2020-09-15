The Latest: Hurricane Sally slowing down, will be a major rain event for MS/AL

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Latest on tropical weather in the northern gulf and Greater New Orleans (all times local):

—

4:00 AM

From the National Hurricane Center, Hurricane Sally has the potential to bring historic, life-threatening flash flooding, likely through Wednesday to parts of the Gulf Coast from southeast Mississippi, south Alabama, and the Florida Panhandle.

Latest update has max winds of 85mph, Category 1 Hurricane.

Trend continues to be your friend in Southeast Louisiana — Overnight model guidance continues its pivot east. This trend would drastically reduce wind/rain impacts for inland southeast Louisiana. Winds 35-50mph in New Orleans metro on current path. That’s minimal.

Rainfall would also be minimal at .5-1.5” maximum. Coastal flooding still a big-time concern of 6-9 feet.

I would be more concerned along the southeast Mississippi/south Alabama/FL Panhandle, where flash flooding and storm surge will be significant as it moves north by late Tuesday/early Wednesday.