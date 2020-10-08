Terrebonne Parish under evacuation orders ahead of Hurricane Delta

TERREBONNE PARISH, La. (BR Proud) — Parish officials issued a mandatory evacuation for areas of Terrebonne Parish Thursday afternoon, in anticipation of Hurricane Delta’s impacts along the Louisiana coastline.

The BR Proud weather team forecasts the potential of five to seven feet of storm surge outside of the Terrebonne Levee and Conservation District Morganza to the Gulf Levee System and coastal areas of Terrebonne Parish.

“Given what we have already experienced so far and the lessons we have learned, Terrebonne Parish is prepared for Hurricane Delta,” said Gordon Dove, Terrebonne Parish president. “We will continue to monitor the situation throughout this event and inform the public of developments which impact the parish and provide critical information necessary to ensure public safety.”

EVACUATION ORDERS

As of 3 p.m. on Thursday, residents of Terrebonne Parish’s Zone 1 were ordered to evacuate. The area includes all of Isle de Jean Charles and areas south of: the Pointe-aux-Chenes Floodgate; the Bayou Terrebonne Floodgate in lower Montegut; the Bayou Petit Caillou Floodgate (including Cocodrie); the Morganza to the Gulf levee road ramp on Four Point Road in Lower Dulac; the Lower Dularge Floodgate.

A voluntary evacuation was ordered for the Pointe-aux-Chenes area of Zone 2.

A map of the Hurricane Zones is viewable at tohsep.com.

The Terrebonne Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness offers a tool that allows residents to input their address to determine their location on the zone map.

Beginning at 6 p.m. Thursday, a curfew will be enforced by the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office for all areas south of the Morganza to the Gulf levee system. The curfew is in effect until further notice.

EMERGENCY SHELTER

An evacuation shelter will open at the Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center located on Barrow St. and Civic Center Blvd. in Houma starting at 3 p.m. Thursday. Evacuees are advised to bring a three days supply of food, water, bedding, baby formula, medicine and hygiene supplies. Household pets brought to the Civic Center will be registered with the Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter and kept at the animal shelter until reunited with owners. If transportation to the Civic Center is required, call (985) 873-6357.

PARISH CLOSURES

Various governmental services will cease at noon on Thursday including Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government Offices and the Good Earth Transit System. Both will remain closed through Friday, Oct. 9. Transit services will resume when weather permits.

Terrebonne Parish School System and Houma-Thibodaux Diocesan Schools will operate on a normal schedule Thursday. A decision regarding Friday will be Thursday afternoon.

Terrebonne Parish garbage collection on Friday is cancelled. Saturday collection is dependent on storm conditions.

City court, along with the 32nd Judicial Court and Terrebonne Parish Clerk of Court offices will close at noon Thursday and remained closed through Oct. 9.

The Regional Military Museum will close at noon Thursday and reopen Oct. 12.

Terrebonne Parish emergency officials will continue to monitor Hurricane Delta and its effects. Public updates will be provided when available. More information on how to prepare for an emergency may be found at tohsep.com.