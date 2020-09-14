Terrebonne Parish prepares for Tropical Storm Sally

Terrebonne Parish President Gordon Dove has implemented the Parish’s hurricane/tropical storm plan throughout all departments in parish government. An emergency declaration was signed as of 10:00 a.m. on Sunday morning.

The parish’s Emergency Operations Center in Gray, LA, will go to full operational status at 6 p.m. on Monday, on a 24-hour basis until further notice. All Emergency Support Function managers will be available at that time as well as call-takers.

Due to the 1-3 ft. storm surge outside the Morganza to the Gulf Hurricane Protection Levee system, Terrebonne Parish President Gordon Dove and Sheriff Tim Soignet have called for a voluntary evacuation of all areas south (outside) of the Terrebonne Levee and Conservation District’s Morganza to the Gulf levee system beginning at noon on Monday.

Sheriff Tim Soignet will enforce a curfew for all areas south (outside) of the Morganza to the Gulf levee system effective at 8:00 p.m. on Monday, until 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

The Houma Municipal Auditorium, located at 880 Verret Street in Houma will be available as an evacuation shelter beginning at 6:00 p.m. on Monday for those residents who have evacuated from low-lying areas of the Parish Evacuees should bring sufficient food, water, bedding, baby formula and other necessary personal items to last 3 days.

If transportation is needed to the Houma Municipal Auditorium, please call (985) 873-6357 Monday to arrange pick-up. Household pets brought to the Auditorium will be registered with the Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter and kept there until reunited with owners.

Parish President Dove also announces that all Parish Government offices will be open on Monday, with normal business hours.

All Terrebonne Parish School District schools are closed Monday and Tuesday.

Fletcher Technical Community College will have virtual/remote classes tomorrow. Faculty and staff may report to campus to retrieve any necessary items before 11AM.

The Terrebonne Registrar of Voter’s office will be closed Monday, September 14th.

Terrebonne Parish self-service sandbag locations are located at the following locations:

Bobtown Vol. Fire Station 4717 Grand Caillou Rd.

Civic Center 346 Civic Center Blvd.

St. Ann Church 4355 Highway 24

Mechanicville Gym 2814 Senator St

Adult Softball Complex 9544 East Main St.

Ward 7 5006 Highway 56

Upper Dularge Fire Station 31767 Bayou Dularge

Knights of Columbus Hall 1558 Hwy 665

Village East Fire Station 100 Development St.

Bayou Black Fire Station 2820 Savanne Rd

Montegut Fire Station 1105 Hwy 55

Cannata’s West 6307 West Park Ave.

Donner Community Center 361 Azalea Dr.

Public Works North Campus 206 Government St.

West Terrebonne Fire Station 110 Merry Moss St.

Devon Keller Memorial Center 5575 Bayou Black Rd.

Gibson East Fire Station 5218 North Bayou Black Rd



All Terrebonne Levee and Conservation District’s Morganza to the Gulf Levee system floodgates, including the Houma Navigation Canal Bubba Dove floodgate, will be closed by midnight tonight until further notice.

