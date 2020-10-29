Terrebonne Parish lifts curfew for areas inside Morganza Levee System

Effective immediately, the curfew that was instituted earlier today has been lifted for those areas of the parish inside the Morganza Levee System, according to information from Parish President Gordon Dove.

“However, motorists in the parish should restrict travel to essential trips only during the evening hours and exercise caution if it is necessary to travel due to many signalized intersections without power,” he said.

Power outages remain throughout large portions of the parish but utility crews are working to restore power as quickly as possible. Darkness is hampering this work.

Although a very small number of residents have evacuated to the shelter at Houma Municipal Auditorium, it is anticipated that the shelter will close tomorrow at 8:00 AM.

The Food Bank will distribute non-perishable food items beginning at 9:00 AM on Friday, October 30 for those without electricity. A traditional food distribution will take place on Saturday, October 31 beginning at 8:00 AM.

All public schools in Terrebonne Parish will be closed Thursday, but no decision has been made yet for Friday. Parish Government offices will remain closed through Friday.

Residents of the parish should report any damages to the Terrebonne Parish Emergency Operations Center at 985-873-6357 so that damage assessment crews can start working tomorrow morning (Thursday).

