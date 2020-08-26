Terrebonne Parish curfew starts at 10 P.M.

TERREBONNE PARISH – Sheriff Tim Soignet announced that a curfew will go into effect on Wednesday night.

The curfew will last from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m for all locations south of the Morganza, to the Gulf levee and gate system.

The purpose of the curfew is to protect the property of people who have had to leave due to Hurricane Laura.

Deputies are stationed at key locations to ensure that the curfew is followed.

Visit the Terrebonne Parish website for a detailed description of the areas under curfew go to