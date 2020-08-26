Terrebonne Parish curfew starts at 10 P.M.

Tracking the Tropics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo by SIMON MAINA/ AFP via Getty Images

TERREBONNE PARISH – Sheriff Tim Soignet announced that a curfew will go into effect on Wednesday night.

The curfew will last from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m for all locations south of the Morganza, to the Gulf levee and gate system.

The purpose of the curfew is to protect the property of people who have had to leave due to Hurricane Laura.

Deputies are stationed at key locations to ensure that the curfew is followed.

Visit the Terrebonne Parish website for a detailed description of the areas under curfew go to 

Share this story

Weather Video

Friday morning weather with Hank Allen

Laura leaves a trail of destruction. Localized heavy rain risk locally.

Laura moving north with devastating impacts

Scot Hurricane Laura Hit

Meteorologist Scot Pilie 10PM Hurricane Laura Update

Meteorologist Scot Pilie Wednesday 4PM Laura Update

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

91° / 78°
Slight chance of a thunderstorm
Slight chance of a thunderstorm 30% 91° 78°

Saturday

89° / 77°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 89° 77°

Sunday

88° / 79°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 80% 88° 79°

Monday

88° / 79°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 88° 79°

Tuesday

91° / 79°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 91° 79°

Wednesday

90° / 77°
A few clouds
A few clouds 20% 90° 77°

Thursday

89° / 77°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 20% 89° 77°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

90°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
90°

89°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
89°

88°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
88°

85°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
85°

83°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
83°

82°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

82°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

82°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

81°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
81°

80°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

80°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

80°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

80°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

80°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
80°

79°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

79°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

82°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

85°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
85°

86°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
86°

88°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
88°

88°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
88°

87°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
87°

87°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
87°

86°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
86°

Popular

Latest News

More News