Tate Reeves says Mississippi ready to bounce back from Hurricane Zeta

BILOXI – In Mississippi, Governor Tate Reeves surveyed storm damage from Hurricane Zeta along the Gulf Coast.

Reeves says he will do whatever it takes to help residents affected by the storm.

“We care, people care,” Reeves said. “We’re going to be here to help. We’re going to bring the full resources to the state and federal government but we are also going to bring together the passion of the people of Mississippi.”

Right now, there are about 150,000 customers without power along the Mississippi Gulf Coast.