S&WB says it is ready for Hurricane Delta

NEW ORLEANS – The Sewerage & Water Board says all pumps are ready for Hurricane Delta.

The board’s communications director said all 99 pumps are fully operational, and the city has the turbines and generators to keep them running.

“That gives us enough redundant power to drain,” Courtney Barnes said. “We have enough power to power our system. We’re confident walking into this, and we’re going to remain vigilant and staff up and make sure our operations are ready to go when needed.”

If you would like to receive updates from the City of New Orleans about how it’s preparing for Hurricane Delta, text “delta” to 888-777.