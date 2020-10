Due to the loss in power caused by Hurricane Zeta on October 28, 2020, the Meadow Lake Water System serving Meadow Lake Subdivision and portions of French Branch Estates experienced low water pressure.

Out of an abundance of caution and in accordance with the Louisiana Department of Health regulations, a precautionary boil advisory is in place for all Tammany Utilities customers in Meadow Lake Subdivision and portions of French Branch Subdivision as indicated in the image below.