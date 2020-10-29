Storm’s high winds blamed in Georgia man’s death

Part of a tree nearly hit a house in an Uptown neighborhood of New Orleans during Hurricane Zeta, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. High winds from Zeta took down some trees, left branches strewn across the streets, and led to widespread power outages across the region. (AP Photo/Kevin McGill)

Officials in Georgia say high winds from Tropical Storm Zeta have caused a second death in the South.

Capt. Jay Baker of the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office says a large oak tree uprooted and fell through the corner of a mobile home, killing a man in Acworth. Two other adults and a child were in the home at the time of the incident but weren’t injured.

Acworth is about 32 miles (51 kilometers) north of Atlanta.

The storm raged onshore Wednesday afternoon in Louisiana as a strong Category 2 and then moved swiftly across the New Orleans area and into neighboring Mississippi, bringing with it both fierce winds and storm surge.