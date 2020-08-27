State offices closed in 42 parishes on Friday, Aug. 28

Buildings and homes are flooded in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in Cameron, La. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne is announcing that state offices in 42 north, central and southwest Louisiana parishes will be closed Friday, Aug. 28, in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura.

Those parishes that will be closed are:

Acadia

Allen

Avoyelles

Beauregard

Bienville

Bossier

Caddo

Calcasieu

Caldwell

Cameron

Catahoula

Claiborne

Concordia

DeSoto

East Carroll

Evangeline

Franklin

Grant

Iberia

Jackson

Jeff Davis

Lafayette

LaSalle

Lincoln

Madison

Morehouse

Natchitoches

Ouachita

Rapides

Red River

Richland

Sabine

St. Landry

St. Martin

St. Mary

Tensas

Union

Vermilion

Vernon

Webster

West Carroll

Winn

State offices in all other parishes, including East Baton Rouge, will reopen.

All agency heads are responsible for determining those essential personnel who should remain on duty, report for duty or those who should report to alternate work sites as necessary. Officials continue to monitor conditions throughout the state, and this announcement may be updated.

This office closure applies to all nonessential employees, including those authorized to work from home due to COVID-19.