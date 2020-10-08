State offices are closing in multiple parishes due to Hurricane Delta

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – State offices in 13 parishes and Grand Isle are closing on Thursday due to Hurricane Delta.

All state officers are shutting their doors from Friday, October 9 through Sunday, October 11.

The Division of Administration released details about the closures below:

Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne is announcing that state offices in 13 parishes and Grand Isle will be closed Thursday, Oct. 8 in preparation for Hurricane Delta. The parishes that will be closed are Acadia, Assumption, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, Iberia, Jeff Davis, Lafayette, Lafourche, St. Martin, St. Mary, Terrebonne and Vermilion, as well as the town of Grand Isle.

All state offices will be closed statewide Friday, Oct. 9 through Sunday, Oct. 11. Another notice will be issued Sunday, Oct. 11.

All agency heads are responsible for determining those essential personnel who should remain on duty, report for duty or those who should report to alternate work sites as necessary. Officials continue to monitor conditions throughout the state, and this announcement may be updated.

This office closure applies to all nonessential employees, including those authorized to work from home due to COVID-19.

TIMEKEEPERS: This is an office closure and should be coded as such. All employees in the affected parishes, including those authorized to work from home due to COVID-19, should use the Office Closure code (LSOC). Employees with further questions should seek guidance from their supervisors.

State employees should be aware of the following phone numbers to call, which will be updated: 1.800.360.9660 or 225.342.0498.