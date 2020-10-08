State of Emergency declared for St. Martin Parish due to impending hurricane

St. MARTINVILLE, La (BRPROUD) – The St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office released this statement on Wednesday:
Due to the impending Hurricane Delta, Parish President Chester Cedars has declared a State of Emergency for St. Martin Parish and has requested a voluntary evacuation of Lower St. Martin Parish (Stephensville and Belle River) effective immediately.
In addition, St. Martin Parish Schools will be closed on October 8 and October 9.
