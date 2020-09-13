St. Tammany sandbag locations

ST. TAMMANY – St. Tammany Parish Government will open six self-service sandbag locations beginning Sunday. All locations will have sand and bags provided. Residents are asked to bring their own shovels in case all shovels provided are in use. In addition, residents are asked to limit the number of sandbags to 15 per vehicle. There will be personnel on-hand to assist the elderly and/or disabled at each location. The locations will be open from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m. Sunday, September 13, and 7:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday, September 14.

St. Tammany Parish Government- Building

21410 Koop Dr., Mandeville

St. Tammany Parish Public Works- Airport Road Barn

34583 Grantham College Rd, Slidell, La

The Old Levee District Site

61134 Military Road (Hwy 190) Slidell, La.

St. Tammany Parish Public Works- Fritchie Barn

63119 Highway 1090 in Pearl River

St. Tammany Parish Public Works Barn- Keller Barn

63131 Fish Hatchery Road, Lacombe

St. Tammany Parish Public Works Barn- Covington Barn

1305 N. Florida Street, Covington

St. Tammany Parish President Mike Cooper is asking all residents to prepare for the possibility of a localized heavy rain event, tropical-storm-force winds, storm surge, and assure that all family members are accounted for and have a safe place to shelter from any potential foul weather. The parish asks that residents clear storm drains, follow your family plan for a storm event, and pay close attention to weather forecasts and Parish officials as the storm moves across the Gulf of Mexico. In addition, they ask residents to enhance their emergency preparedness plans to include masks, hand sanitizers and to continue to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. For more storm preparation tips visit www.ready.gov.