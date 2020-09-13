St. Tammany sandbag locations

Tracking the Tropics

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Capture

ST. TAMMANY – St. Tammany Parish Government will open six self-service sandbag locations beginning Sunday. All locations will have sand and bags provided. Residents are asked to bring their own shovels in case all shovels provided are in use. In addition, residents are asked to limit the number of sandbags to 15 per vehicle. There will be personnel on-hand to assist the elderly and/or disabled at each location. The locations will be open from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m. Sunday, September 13, and 7:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday, September 14.

St. Tammany Parish Government- Building
21410 Koop Dr., Mandeville

St. Tammany Parish Public Works- Airport Road Barn
34583 Grantham College Rd, Slidell, La

The Old Levee District Site
61134 Military Road (Hwy 190) Slidell, La.

St. Tammany Parish Public Works- Fritchie Barn
63119 Highway 1090 in Pearl River

St. Tammany Parish Public Works Barn- Keller Barn
63131 Fish Hatchery Road, Lacombe

St. Tammany Parish Public Works Barn- Covington Barn
1305 N. Florida Street, Covington

St. Tammany Parish President Mike Cooper is asking all residents to prepare for the possibility of a localized heavy rain event, tropical-storm-force winds, storm surge, and assure that all family members are accounted for and have a safe place to shelter from any potential foul weather. The parish asks that residents clear storm drains, follow your family plan for a storm event, and pay close attention to weather forecasts and Parish officials as the storm moves across the Gulf of Mexico. In addition, they ask residents to enhance their emergency preparedness plans to include masks, hand sanitizers and to continue to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. For more storm preparation tips visit www.ready.gov.

Share this story

Weather Video

WGNO News at 10 p.m.

WGNO News at 6 p.m.

Potential storm in the Gulf next week

Friday 9-11 11 AM weather update

Gulf development possible into next week

Friday 9-11 morning weather update

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

79° / 78°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 80% 79° 78°

Sunday

89° / 79°
Slight chance of a thunderstorm
Slight chance of a thunderstorm 30% 89° 79°

Monday

86° / 78°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 86° 78°

Tuesday

82° / 75°
Cloudy and windy with a few thundershowers
Cloudy and windy with a few thundershowers 80% 82° 75°

Wednesday

86° / 75°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 40% 86° 75°

Thursday

86° / 75°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 40% 86° 75°

Friday

83° / 75°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 83° 75°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

79°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

79°

12 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
79°

79°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
79°

79°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
79°

79°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
79°

80°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
80°

80°

5 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
80°

79°

6 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
79°

79°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
79°

81°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
81°

83°

9 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
83°

84°

10 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
84°

85°

11 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
85°

86°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
86°

87°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
87°

88°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
88°

88°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
88°

89°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
89°

88°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
88°

88°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
88°

86°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
86°

84°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
84°

83°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
83°

83°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
83°

Popular

Latest News

More News