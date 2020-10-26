St. Tammany preps for Hurricane Zeta. Sandbags

St. Tammany Parish President Mike Cooper, his administration and emergency operations personnel continue to monitor, and prepare for, any anticipated impacts of Hurricane Zeta as it moves toward the Gulf of Mexico.

The National Hurricane Center is predicting that Zeta will move over the southern Gulf of Mexico Tuesday, and approach the northern Gulf Coast on Wednesday.

The National Hurricane Center predicts that Zeta could bring tropical storm force conditions to our area late Wednesday into Wednesday Night. The severity of the threats is dependent on the exact track and intensity. The Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness is receiving continual updates from the National Hurricane Center, and coordinating with the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, as well as local partner agencies.

The St. Tammany Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness is prepared to physically activate the Emergency Operations Center.

The St. Tammany Parish Department of Public Works will open six self-serve sandbag locations beginning Tuesday, October 27, 2020 from 7:30 a.m. until 6 p.m.

All locations (with the exception of the Old Levee District Site) will have personnel on-hand to assist the elderly or infirmed.

Citizens are asked to bring their own shovels, should the ones provided be in use.

St. Tammany Parish Government- Building

21410 Koop Dr., Mandeville

St. Tammany Parish Public Works- Airport Road Barn

34783 Grantham College Rd, Slidell, La

The Old Levee District Site (those who need assistance, visit Fritchie Barn)

61134 Military Road (Hwy 190) Slidell, La.

St. Tammany Parish Public Works- Fritchie Barn

63119 Highway 1090 in Pearl River

St. Tammany Parish Public Works Barn- Keller Barn

63131 Fish Hatchery Road, Lacombe

St. Tammany Parish Public Works Barn- Covington Barn

1305 N. Florida Street, Covington