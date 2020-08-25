St. Tammany announces self-serve sandbag locations

Given the uncertainties of the impact of Tropical Storm Laura and the possible threat of inclement weather, Jefferson Parish Schools has decided to push back the first day of school for 1-12th grade students to Monday, August 31.

“We were excited and ready to welcome students back to school this week,” said Dr. James Gray, Superintendent of Jefferson Parish Schools. “Given the uncertainty of the weather, we wanted to give our families an opportunity to plan accordingly. Additionally, we wanted to give our teachers the chance to return before students so they could continue the work they were scheduled to do at the beginning of the week.”