St. Tammany announces self-serve sandbag locations

ST. TAMMANY PARISH – Parish Officials continue to monitor Tropical Storm Marco and Tropical Storm Laura and their potential impacts on St. Tammany Parish.
The following information was announced during a press conference on Monday morning.
- All non-essential Parish Government offices will be closed, Tuesday, August 25, 2020. Essential employees are to report as assigned.
- The following facilities will remain closed Tuesday, August 25, 2020:Camp Salmen Nature Park, located at 35122 Parish Pkwy, Slidell, LA 70460
- The Tammany Trace
- The St. Tammany Fishing Pier located at 54001 E Howze Beach Rd, Slidell, LA 70461
- Kids Konnection Playground located at 21410 Koop Dr, Mandeville
- Northshore Beach located at 267 Debbie Dr, Slidell, LA 70458
- Bayou Lacombe Bridge. No Marine traffic
- Six self-serve sandbag locations will open on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. weather permitting. There will be someone to assist anyone who needs it, at each location.
- St. Tammany Parish Government- Building
21410 Koop Dr., Mandeville
- St. Tammany Parish Public Works- Airport Road Barn
34583 Grantham College Rd, Slidell, La
- The Old Levee District Site
61134 Military Road (Hwy 190) Slidell, La.
- St. Tammany Parish Public Works- Fritchie Barn
63119 Highway 1090 in Pearl River
- St. Tammany Parish Public Works Barn- Keller Barn
63131 Fish Hatchery Road, Lacombe
- St. Tammany Parish Public Works Barn- Covington Barn
1305 N. Florida Street, Covington
- St. Tammany Parish Government- Building
Residents are asked to clear any debris from culverts and drainage pathways, and to monitor the weather forecasts in the coming days through your local media outlets.
Prepare your enhanced plan to accommodate COVID-19 precautions.