St. Tammany announces self-serve sandbag locations

Tracking the Tropics

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Capture

ST. TAMMANY PARISH – Parish Officials continue to monitor Tropical Storm Marco and Tropical Storm Laura and their potential impacts on St. Tammany Parish.

The following information was announced during a press conference on Monday morning.

  • All non-essential Parish Government offices will be closed, Tuesday, August 25, 2020. Essential employees are to report as assigned.
  • The following facilities will remain closed Tuesday, August 25, 2020:Camp Salmen Nature Park, located at 35122 Parish Pkwy, Slidell, LA 70460
  • The Tammany Trace
  • The St. Tammany Fishing Pier located at 54001 E Howze Beach Rd, Slidell, LA 70461
  • Kids Konnection Playground located at 21410 Koop Dr, Mandeville
  • Northshore Beach located at 267 Debbie Dr, Slidell, LA 70458
  • Bayou Lacombe Bridge. No Marine traffic
  • Six self-serve sandbag locations will open on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. weather permitting. There will be someone to assist anyone who needs it, at each location.
    • The Old Levee District Site
      61134 Military Road (Hwy 190) Slidell, La.
    • St. Tammany Parish Public Works- Fritchie Barn
      63119 Highway 1090 in Pearl River
    • St. Tammany Parish Public Works Barn- Keller Barn
      63131 Fish Hatchery Road, Lacombe
    • St. Tammany Parish Public Works Barn- Covington Barn
      1305 N. Florida Street, Covington

Residents are asked to clear any debris from culverts and drainage pathways, and to monitor the weather forecasts in the coming days through your local media outlets.

Prepare your enhanced plan to accommodate COVID-19 precautions.

Share this story

Weather Video

WGNO News at 5 p.m. Evening Update

Tracking the tropics noon Monday update

Hank Allen talks with NHC Director Ken Graham

Tracking the Tropics: Monday morning update on Laura and Marco

Meteorologist Scot Pilie 10PM Marco and Laura Update

Meteorologist Scot Pilie 7PM Update

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

88° / 79°
Cloudy, periods of rain
Cloudy, periods of rain 80% 88° 79°

Tuesday

88° / 82°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 88° 82°

Wednesday

88° / 81°
Rain and wind
Rain and wind 70% 88° 81°

Thursday

88° / 79°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 60% 88° 79°

Friday

89° / 79°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 50% 89° 79°

Saturday

90° / 78°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 90° 78°

Sunday

88° / 79°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 50% 88° 79°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

81°

9 PM
Cloudy
20%
81°

80°

10 PM
Showers
50%
80°

80°

11 PM
Heavy Rain
70%
80°

80°

12 AM
Rain
70%
80°

80°

1 AM
Showers
60%
80°

81°

2 AM
Showers
50%
81°

81°

3 AM
Showers
50%
81°

81°

4 AM
Showers
60%
81°

81°

5 AM
Showers
60%
81°

80°

6 AM
Showers
60%
80°

80°

7 AM
Light Rain
60%
80°

82°

8 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
82°

85°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
85°

86°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
86°

86°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
86°

87°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
87°

87°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
87°

86°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
86°

86°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
86°

86°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
86°

87°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
87°

86°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
86°

85°

7 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
85°

84°

8 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
84°

Popular

Latest News

More News