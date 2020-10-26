St. Charles Parish to open sandbag locations on Tuesday

HAHNVILLE, LA – President Matthew Jewell has declared a state of emergency as the St. Charles Parish Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management monitor Hurricane Zeta.

The storm should enter the Gulf of Mexico tomorrow as a category 1 storm and is expected to maintain that strength as it makes landfall sometime Wednesday afternoon.

Residents can expect to feel the storm’s effects as early as Wednesday morning, including tropical-storm-force winds and 2-5 inches of rain.

Public Works is preparing the parish by checking all 56 pump stations, clearing storm drains and ensuring our drainage systems fulling operational.

Water levels are being monitored and a decision regarding boat launch closures will be made as the storm approaches.

Residents should not put out bulk debris; while regular garbage services remain on schedule, excessive bulk debris will inhibit public works from focusing on other storm fighting actions and could become projectiles during high winds or cause clogs in the drainage systems.

All residents are encouraged to gather emergency supplies including food, water and medicine for at least three days; secure loose items around your home; and if you have a generator, make sure you have fuel and are familiar with the proper usage.

All sandbag locations will be open tomorrow, Tuesday, October 27, by noon and parish officials will be checking for IDs. Residents should only take what they need and bring their own shovels.

PLEASE NOTE: Sandbags are for St. Charles Parish residents only. You may be required to present proof of residency to receive sandbags. PLEASE BRING YOUR OWN SHOVEL!

Parishwide

East Bank Bridge Park

West Bank Bridge Park

District I

Hackberry Street southwest of the pump station between Gassen Street and Luling Estates Drive

Bamboo Street and Plantation Road

Across from 198 Keller Street

King Street behind the school

End of River Park Drive

School House Road near railroad tracks

Boutte Estates at the curve

District II

Willowdale Boulevard and East Heather next to the levee

Rex Street between Davis Drive and Evelyn Drive east of Pump Station Road

Sugarhouse Road and Angus Drive

District III

Red Church Subdivision

Ormond Fire House on Ormond Boulevard

District IV

Twin Bridge Road and Down the Bayou Road

LA 631 (Old Spanish Trail) behind the church

LA 306 at Badeaux Lane East

Grand Bayou Road and Sunshine Drive

District V

Fourth Street

Bar None Subdivision

Charles Towne Subdivision

Fairfield Subdivision

I-310 Service Road

Oakland Subdivision

Preston Hollow and River Road

River View

Dianne Place

District VI

Montz Recreation Park

New Sarpy Recreation Park

Norco Elementary School at the Spillway Levee

Norco Fire Station

Norco Adult Learning Center on 2nd Street and Apple

District VII

George Cousins Road and West Heather Street

Valencia Street and Primrose Drive