St. Charles Parish to open sandbag locations on Tuesday

HAHNVILLE, LA – President Matthew Jewell has declared a state of emergency as the St. Charles Parish Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management monitor Hurricane Zeta.

The storm should enter the Gulf of Mexico tomorrow as a category 1 storm and is expected to maintain that strength as it makes landfall sometime Wednesday afternoon.

Residents can expect to feel the storm’s effects as early as Wednesday morning, including tropical-storm-force winds and 2-5 inches of rain.

Public Works is preparing the parish by checking all 56 pump stations, clearing storm drains and ensuring our drainage systems fulling operational.

Water levels are being monitored and a decision regarding boat launch closures will be made as the storm approaches. 

Residents should not put out bulk debris; while regular garbage services remain on schedule, excessive bulk debris will inhibit public works from focusing on other storm fighting actions and could become projectiles during high winds or cause clogs in the drainage systems.

All residents are encouraged to gather emergency supplies including food, water and medicine for at least three days; secure loose items around your home; and if you have a generator, make sure you have fuel and are familiar with the proper usage.

All sandbag locations will be open tomorrow, Tuesday, October 27, by noon and parish officials will be checking for IDs. Residents should only take what they need and bring their own shovels.

PLEASE NOTE: Sandbags are for St. Charles Parish residents only. You may be required to present proof of residency to receive sandbags. PLEASE BRING YOUR OWN SHOVEL!

Parishwide

  • East Bank Bridge Park
  • West Bank Bridge Park

 District I

  • Hackberry Street southwest of the pump station between Gassen Street and Luling Estates Drive
  • Bamboo Street and Plantation Road
  • Across from 198 Keller Street
  • King Street behind the school
  • End of River Park Drive
  • School House Road near railroad tracks
  • Boutte Estates at the curve

District II

  • Willowdale Boulevard and East Heather next to the levee
  • Rex Street between Davis Drive and Evelyn Drive east of Pump Station Road
  • Sugarhouse Road and Angus Drive

District III

  • Red Church Subdivision
  • Ormond Fire House on Ormond Boulevard

District IV

  • Twin Bridge Road and Down the Bayou Road
  • LA 631 (Old Spanish Trail) behind the church
  • LA 306 at Badeaux Lane East
  • Grand Bayou Road and Sunshine Drive

District V

  • Fourth Street
  • Bar None Subdivision
  • Charles Towne Subdivision
  • Fairfield Subdivision
  • I-310 Service Road
  • Oakland Subdivision
  • Preston Hollow and River Road
  • River View
  • Dianne Place

District VI

  • Montz Recreation Park
  • New Sarpy Recreation Park
  • Norco Elementary School at the Spillway Levee
  • Norco Fire Station
  • Norco Adult Learning Center on 2nd Street and Apple

District VII

  • George Cousins Road and West Heather Street
  • Valencia Street and Primrose Drive

